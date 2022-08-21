Final early voting day for Island Republicans

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Today, Sunday, is the final day for registered Republicans on the Island to cast early votes for the candidate they prefer to carry the party endorsement for Congress in the First District.

The hours to vote at the Community Center for those who wish to cast their votes prior to Tuesday’s regular election is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Three candidates are seeking your votes but only one will be able to be listed on the Republican line on the November ballot, facing off against Democratic candidate Bridget Fleming who currently is a county legislator. Ms. Fleming was expected to face a primary for the Democratic nod, but redistricting resulted in her becoming the only Democratic candidate for Congress on the November ballot.

As for the Republican contest, Michelle Bond, Anthony Figliola and Nicholas LaLota seek the Republican ballot line.

It’s a seat currently held by Lee Zeldin who opted to run for governor. He will face incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in November.

Ms. Bond of Port Jefferson is chief executive of the Association for Digital Asset Markets and previously was an attorney with Hogan Lovells and an attorney for Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama. She has been an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Figliola of East Setauket is executive vice president of Empire Government Strategies, a government relations and economic development business and earlier served as deputy town supervisor in Brookhaven.

Mr. LaLota of Amityville is chief of staff for Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Kevin McCarrick (R-Lindenhurst) and was previously a Suffolk County Board of Elections commissioner and a trustee in the Village of Amityville.

If you are a registered Republican who hasn’t cast a ballot during the early voting period, you may vote in person at the Community Center Tuesday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

However, you applied for an absentee ballot, you may not vote in person.