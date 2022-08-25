Daily Update: Meet the new manager at Mashomack, Comprehensive Plan Committee member says its independence is compromised

Mashomack Preserve’s new Conservation and Stewardship Manager, Cody-Marie Miller, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa/The Nature Conservancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

New Mashomack manager is right at home: From Florida to Shelter Island, and happily settling in

Shelter Island Comprehensive Plan Committee member says its independence is compromised: Town attorney denies charge

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 25, 2022

‘Great Decisions’ discussion at Shelter Island Library looks at global issues

Shelter Island calendar of events, Aug. 25, 2022

Snap to attention! Shelter Island’s Snapper Derby is coming up

Shelter Island Duck Race tickets are now on sale

Podcast: Northforker ‘Food Issue’ is now on newsstands

Get your tickets now for Northforker Wine & Food Classic on Sept. 1

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 71.