Daily Update: Meet the new manager at Mashomack, Comprehensive Plan Committee member says its independence is compromised
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
New Mashomack manager is right at home: From Florida to Shelter Island, and happily settling in
Shelter Island Comprehensive Plan Committee member says its independence is compromised: Town attorney denies charge
Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 25, 2022
‘Great Decisions’ discussion at Shelter Island Library looks at global issues
Shelter Island calendar of events, Aug. 25, 2022
Snap to attention! Shelter Island’s Snapper Derby is coming up
Shelter Island Duck Race tickets are now on sale
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker ‘Food Issue’ is now on newsstands
Get your tickets now for Northforker Wine & Food Classic on Sept. 1
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 71.