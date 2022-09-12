Author Ken Auletta to speak at luncheon hosted by Shelter Island Library at Ram’s Head

Author Ken Auletta. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Public Library has announced that Ken Auletta will be the special guest author at their annual Book and Author Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 12:30 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.

Mr. Auletta is the author of 12 books, including his latest “Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence.” Tickets for the luncheon are $75 and are available at the library and online at siplbookandauthor22.eventbrite.com.

The author’s new book is a vivid biography of Harvey Weinstein — how he rose to become a dominant figure in the film world, how he used that position to feed his monstrous sexual appetites, and how it all came crashing down.

Mr. Auletta has covered the Hollywood and media power game for The New Yorker for three decades.

Finley’s Fiction will have Mr. Auletta’s book for sale at the venue.