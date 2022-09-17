Volunteers needed at the Shelter Island History Center for weeding and caring for the grounds

The Shelter Island History Center. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Historical Society is seeking volunteers to weed the grounds of The History Center to control invasive weeds and help the native vegetation thrive.

Volunteers are needed Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or continuing as long as volunteers can stay.

Staff will provide instruction and guidance that morning. Please bring gloves and dress for the weather.

Families with children ages 10 and older are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Please let the Historical Society know you are coming by calling 631-749-0025 or email [email protected]

Coffee, water and donuts will be available as a big “thank you” for very welcome assistance.