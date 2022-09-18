Young Shelter Islanders making their marks on the golf course

Matthew Feinstein set new team records by winning the Virginia Commonwealth University Shoot Out. (Courtesy photo)

While Jay Card III is playing professional golf this week in California, excellent golf continues to be played by other Shelter Islanders.

As you might know, 20-year-old Will Celeberti won the New Jersey State Amateur Championship three weeks ago. And two weeks ago, 19-year old Brian Feinstein won the Club Championship at River Bend Country Club down in Virginia.

This Week in William and Mary athletics, 21 year old Matthew Feinstein set new team records by winning the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Shoot Out with a three round total of 15 under par. Matthew fired rounds of 69-65-67 to win the event. Even with these record great rounds, he had to birdie the last hole to win.

At that same time, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, 20-year-old Shea Dailey won the Club Championship.

The youth are taking over, and Shelter Island is flexing its muscles on the golf map.