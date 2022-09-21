Comprehensive Plan meeting identifies issues, New state rules regarding in-person attendance of meetings
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Comprehensive Plan meeting identifies issues: Calls for data to support objectives
No in-person quorum, no meeting: New state ruling bans discussion
Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held Gardiner’s Bay CC next Monday
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 20, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Five festive drinks to add to your fall bucket list
Podcast: Sharing North Fork favorites in co-host’s final episode
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.