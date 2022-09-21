Comprehensive Plan meeting identifies issues, New state rules regarding in-person attendance of meetings

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Comprehensive Plan meeting identifies issues: Calls for data to support objectives

No in-person quorum, no meeting: New state ruling bans discussion

Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held Gardiner’s Bay CC next Monday

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 20, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Five festive drinks to add to your fall bucket list

Podcast: Sharing North Fork favorites in co-host’s final episode

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.