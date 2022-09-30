Town postpones wastewater presentation by Stony Brook professor: Reschedules for Oct. 11

Christopher Gobler, Ph.D., a professor at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University, voiced concerns at a Town Board work session on placement of wastewater treatment plant. (Courtesy photo)

Plans to continue a discussion on the Center wastewater project, originally planned for Tuesday’s Town Board work session, is now expected to occur on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Christopher Gobler, Ph.D., a professor at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University spoke briefly at the Sept. 27 Town Board meeting, saying he believed there was a more efficient, cost-effective way to handle wastewater from the Center instead of piping liquid waste to a treatment system planned for Manwaring Road.

Because speakers are limited at meetings to a three minute comment, the Town Board instead invited Mr. Gobler to attend the Oct. 4 work session when he would be able to make a full presentation of his views.

But word came late Wednesday night that the Town Board was reaching out to Mr. Gobler to request a change to Oct. 11 for his presentation.