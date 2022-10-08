Assemblyman seeks Presidential Scholar nominations: Island’s 2018 nominee was a finalist

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Are there Shelter Island senior students who could become Presidential Scholars? The school has had semi-finalists in the running in recent years.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) wants one female and one male to be nominated for the honor and he’s ready to receive nominations of students who have demonstrated outstanding academic performance.

In 2018, Mia Clark, who graduated as Valedictorian of her 2019 class, was a finalist for the honor.

The Presidential Scholars Program was established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964 and recognizes high school seniors based on outstanding scholarship.

State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa will nominate 20 high school seniors — 10 females and 19 males — from New York to be considered for this honor.

Mr. Thiele advises school officials who choose their nominees to consider what attributes the students possess that make them stand out, and what special challenges or obstacles they’ve overcome to achieve high academic success.

Commissioner Rosa will consider involvement and service in school and the community, leadership and character, writing samples, academic achievements, heavy workload, family responsibilities and extraordinary achievement, Mr. Thiele said.