Daily Update: Congressional candidates discuss local issues, Drought conditions improving
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Candidates for 1st Congressional District discuss the issues
Drought conditions improving: Still a call for voluntary water conservation
Health column: The Attitude of Gratitude
Potential agreement between Greenport, Hampton Jitney could mean comeback for ferry to Sag Harbor
Varsity volleyballers in the playoffs — get tickets to support the team
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: It’s time to vote
Shelter Island Reporter editorials, Oct. 28, 2022
Dining options aplenty on Shelter Island: New faces join longtime places
NORTHFORKER
Here’s which Chronicle Wines to pair with all that leftover Halloween candy
Orient’s mystery manor airs long-buried secrets
One Minute on the North Fork: An October day in Southold
We asked local cheese experts for tips on preparing a cheese and charcuterie board. Here’s what they said.
Things we’ll do before fall comes to an end
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely overnight and the low will be around 54.