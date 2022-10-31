Daily Update: Congressional candidates discuss local issues, Drought conditions improving

Bridget Fleming, left, and Nick LaLota are vying to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Candidates for 1st Congressional District discuss the issues

Drought conditions improving: Still a call for voluntary water conservation

Health column: The Attitude of Gratitude

Potential agreement between Greenport, Hampton Jitney could mean comeback for ferry to Sag Harbor

Varsity volleyballers in the playoffs — get tickets to support the team

Column: An October gift

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: It’s time to vote

Shelter Island Reporter editorials, Oct. 28, 2022

Dining options aplenty on Shelter Island: New faces join longtime places

NORTHFORKER

Here’s which Chronicle Wines to pair with all that leftover Halloween candy

Orient’s mystery manor airs long-buried secrets

One Minute on the North Fork: An October day in Southold

We asked local cheese experts for tips on preparing a cheese and charcuterie board. Here’s what they said.

Things we’ll do before fall comes to an end

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely overnight and the low will be around 54.