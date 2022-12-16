Shelter Island Justice Court report, Dec. 16, 2022

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Dec. 5, 2022 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Elizabeth C. Bagley, Westhampton Beach, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Frederick P. Brechter, Shelter Island Heights, equipment violation, $125 plus 0. Aggravated unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Mohamed Adil El Bat Ji, New York City, driving while intoxicated, $300 plus $260 and 90-day license suspension.

Beth Santillo, Mattituck, equipment violation, $75 plus $63.

Kurt W. Schmalz, Amityville, harassment, covering criminal contempt, 2-year stay away order of protection; $250 plus $125.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Gerard L. Hammerschmidt, number plate violation; Alexander R. Rossi, vessel regulation violation.

Five cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, four at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.