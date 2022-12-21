Marking 100 years, not skipping a beat: Family and friends celebrate Doris Sliker

Doris Sliker. (Courtesy photo)

If you hear Jean Woods talk about her friend Doris Sliker, who celebrated her 100th birthday this week, you might think the centenarian sounds a bit like the Energizer Bunny.

When Doris had a hip replaced a few years ago, and needed to go to the Shelter Island FIT Center for physical therapy, she persuaded Jean to go along — three times a week, without fail. Even when COVID made it impossible to get to the gym in person, Doris Zoomed in for exercise classes with Susan Binder and … she’s “still going,” now that the Center’s reopened.

“She’s such a hardy soul,” Jean said.

When walking for exercise became difficult, she simply switched to the recumbent bike to keep her legs strong, Doris’ daughter Leslie LaRocca said. Doris’s family made plans to gather from near and far this past weekend to celebrate her century mark. But along came COVID, upending plans for the family, as it has for so many others.

Doris tested positive and during her recovery, only a limited number of visitors kept her company. The oldest daughter, Leslie, and her husband, Robert LaRocca, came from Philadelphia. Doris’ other daughter, Joanne Sliker, and her husband, Scott Matthews, who live in Manhattan, joined them at Doris’ Island home, all wearing masks.

Neal Sliker, Doris’ son, had planned to travel from Boulder, Colo. with his wife Jane for the birthday, but were instead represented by their two children. Leslie’s two children and two grandchildren joined the modified birthday celebration on the big day, Monday, Dec. 19, with plans to stay through Christmas.

Leslie LaRocca said her parents met in high school — her father, Larry, was the brother of Doris’ best friend — in Colonia, N.J. Later, Doris worked for years running the office at the local high school as a secretary.

Doris sent this photograph to her husband Larry at Christmas in 1942 when he was abroad during the war. The inscription on the back reads “How you like your girl in pants.”

Her daughters said Doris and Larry began coming to Shelter Island in 1974, and in 1986 they bought property on the Island.

With an interest in architecture, Larry was involved in the planning and building of the house. “They did as much of the work as they could themselves,” Joanne said, coming out to the Island from their New Jersey home on weekends. The daughters’ boyfriends and husbands were recruited to help out.

By the early 90’s, they had moved to the Island full time. “My dad said, ‘I’m going to Shelter Island. You can stay home or you can come,’” Leslie recalled with a laugh.

Doris was always active on the Island, volunteering at the Shelter Island Public Library for more than 20 years, becoming well-known for her diligence.

An interest in gardening and flower arrangements drew her to the Island’s Garden Club, where she served in the position of secretary for a number of years.

Jean recalled helping Doris out when Larry was ailing later in his life. Doris wanted to keep coming to volunteer at the library every Wednesday, and Jean would stay with Larry for that time.

With a background in home health work, Jean was asked by the Senior Center to make the visits to the Sliker home. Jean acknowledged that Larry initially resented having her there as a caregiver, as often happens, but in the process, she and Doris became “hard and fast friends.”

Even after Larry’s death six years ago, the Sliker home was full of family every weekend through the summers, first with children and later grandchildren, and dogs. Rather than complain, Doris seemed to take it all in stride.

Today, she continues to love to go out to lunch, and enjoys a cocktail every night before dinner, Jean said. She’s been an avid reader, devouring the New York Times every day and always doing — and finishing — the crossword puzzle.

Challenged by vision problems in recent years, she’s turned to books on tape and does Words with Friends online with her grandchildren (and beats them), helping them all feel very much connected.

She enjoys drives around the Island with Jean, visiting Westmoreland and other local landmarks while offering interesting background stories.

With much of her family gathered around her to mark the century celebration, the most important stories will be those from the matriarch’s 10 decades of a — still — very active life.