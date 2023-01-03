Weather Service: Foggy, rainy day in the forecast for Tuesday

Off Camp Quinipet. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Tuesday, is back-to-work day for many, and the National Weather Service (NWS) doesn’t have bright news in its forecast.

It will be a cloudy day with periods of rain, according to the NWS, growing foggy by afternoon.

The high temperature will be 51 degrees, with light winds from the southwest at 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight, rain before 7 p.m. is in the NWS forecast, and it will remain cloudy. The winds will stay out of the southwest at 11 to 14 mph.

The low temperature for Tuesday night will be 47 degrees.