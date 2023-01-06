Accessory dwelling units top affordable housing focus

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Town Board has turned its attention to changes in code to provide some of its affordable housing in existing properties where apartments might be created in either a main house or an accessory building.

At its Jan. 4 work session, members discussed possible changes to be addressed, including:

• Identifying the demand for affordable rental units.

• Possible tax incentives to property owners to provide accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

• An examination of current restrictions in the Near Shore and Peninsula Overlay District.

• Abilities to inspect properties to ensure they are safe for inhabitants.

• Possible effect of providing grants that might be needed by property owners to upgrade to nitrogen-reducing I/A septic systems on properties where that could provide ADUs.

Councilman Jim Colligan cautioned his colleagues not to jump to code changes until many issues are studied. He also encouraged an examination of the Route 114 corridor, particularly in the Center, with an eye to attracting businesses to some of the shuttered stores, and the possibility of providing apartments on the second floor of those buildings.

Supervisor Gerry Siller called ADUs a priority and encouraged his colleagues to begin work immediately to provide answers by March 1.

Ferry Study Group

The Town Board wants to determine a new structure for the Ferry Study Group.

The group has met primarily to address fare changes for North and South ferry companies. But approval of any increases come from the Suffolk County Legislature and those decisions are made in advance of a Ferry Study Group meeting, relegating the study group to largely providing information, but having no effect on changes.

Mr. Siller said he thinks the Ferry Study Group could instead be charged with meeting at least quarterly to examine possible changes and address issues the public may have.

Both are private companies — North Ferry owned by the Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) and South Ferry owned by the Clark family. That limits what the Town Board and Ferry Study Group can do. But they can provide another line of communication between the companies and the public.

Stella Lagudis, general manager of the HPOC, said while many ferry users aren’t shy about sharing their suggestions for changes, the Ferry Study Group can provide another good avenue for communication that HPOC supports.

New hires

We don’t know who has been chosen, but the Town Board has selected and will soon announce two new hires, Mr. Siller said. The Board has selected a Senior Center manager and Town social worker.

Laurie Fanelli has been functioning as director, but Mr. Siller said the new hire will be senior services manager.

“Laurie fills a significantly important role in the Senior Center,” Mr. Siller said. “Her role is, and will continue to be, senior citizen aide, which is the official Civil Service title for her position.”