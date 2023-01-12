Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor, Jan. 12, 2023

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

To the Editor:

When Tom woke me and waved the Reporter in front of my barely-open eyes last week, I accused him of playing a practical joke.

“What are you doing? It’s too early to be pulling these antics! How did you get my name on the front page of the Reporter?”

After a relatively long time convincing me it wasn’t fake news and he had nothing to do with it, things got a little more serious. Then, after calls and messages of congratulations started coming in, it got real serious.

When the shock subsided, the honor and gratitude kicked in. To those of you who recommended me as the Reporter’s Person of the Year, thank you for your kind words and confidence. Bringing a community theater troupe together has been such fun and a wonderfully collaborative experience.

You have mightily blessed my life and it is a privilege to work with, play with and get to know you.

To quote Jack Nicholson, “you make me want to be a better (wo)man.” To that end — I can’t promise — but I’m now working on downsizing my tendency to tailgate, in case any of you are in front of me when I’m trying to make the next boat.

And now, a plug for volunteerism. There are so many people in our community who do great things; who give their time, money and effort to making this Island hum.

And if you have yet to do so, maybe 2023 is your year to plow passion, expertise, or the sweat of your brow into the spirit of this place. It may require delayed gratification, but is so worth the effort.

Thank you, thank you, thank you all!

LISA SHAW, Shelter Island