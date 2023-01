(Credit: Tom Cugliani)

This statue, known as “Flora,” lives in part of the formal garden at Sylvester Manor.

She has an air of mystery, not only in her expression, but also in her past.

Tracy McCarthy, director of operations at the Manor, said, “We don’t have any other information about her. We usually refer to her as the one-armed lady statue.”

No matter, Flora seems happy retaining her aura of enigmatic beauty.