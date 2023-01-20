Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2023

(Reporter file photo)

Wonderful memory

To the Editor:

What a wonderful memory of the “Daddy Ferry” brought to life by Scott Robbins (“The Daddy Ferry,” Jan. 12).

Scott so accurately captured the excitement behind the anticipation of so many of the wives and children who waited for that Friday night ferry.

I remember those days well and appreciate the writings of the folks that put those memories to paper.

Our family was also privileged to spend summers on the Island and as a fairly new driver, I was often designated to meet my dad when the ferry came in.

Many thanks to Scott for sharing his thoughts.

PAMELA WHITAKER, Seneca, S.C.

Stay tuned

To the Editor:

Yes, no, maybe. That’s where the housing issue is headed. Kind of back to something to align with short-term rental issue.

First, we will have money to do this; no, we cannot afford it; maybe we will change the code and make it happen.

We shall see, but first I will explain why I haven’t read a Reporter in seven weeks. I had a hiatus at Southampton Hospital, another yes, no, maybe.

She is very sick, no, she is not happy, maybe she will survive. I am writing this — so far, so good. Stay tuned.

Thanks to all who have checked with my Donna and Jennifer on my condition.

And the other Donna, who I just found out was the last to see me on a stretcher on my way to the ambulance. For some reason I do not remember. I made that trip for a Thanksgiving weekend visit on November 27. So it says on my bracelets.

Happy New Year 2023 to all. Get healthy, keep moving!

GEORGIANA KETCHAM, Shelter Island