102 recipients to benefit from Island blood drive

Islanders and technicians at the Community Center Jan. 19 during the Island’s winter blood drive. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The Thursday Shelter Island blood drive drew 35 donors to the Community Center with technicians able to draw 34 pints of blood, according to Judy Meringer, who coordinates the drives held twice a year on the Island.

Three high school seniors were among the donors, Ms. Meringer said.

The blood donations will benefit 102 people in need of blood components.

“I want to extend a big thank you to everyone who took time from their busy schedules and came out in the nasty weather to make the winter blood drive a huge success,” Ms. Meringer said. “Whether you came in with family members to show your support, or just stopped in because you saw our signs along the roadway, your time and donations are greatly appreciated.”

She extended her thanks to Recreation Director Bethany Ortmann for opening the Community Center to host the blood drive. It proved to be a comfortable location for donors and staff, Ms. Meringer said. She also thanked Giovanna Ketcham for cleaning up after the drive.

The next on-Island blood drive is slated for July.

Blood is needed year round, and neighboring communities also schedule drives at other times, so those who were unable to be donors this week can also look to those other communities where they can schedule appointments.