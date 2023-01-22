Three incumbents, one newcomer elected to Library Board

(Reporter file)

Three incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the Shelter Island LibraryBoard of Trustees on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Don Regan, Phyllis Gates and Archer Brown will all continue to serve, while Marianne Carey joins them in what is an activist Board.

In seeking candidates to join the Board of Trustees, notice has always been given that the small, hardworking staff needs trustees with specific skills and no one should expect a passive role.

All three incumbents indicated their desire to continue to serve. A fourth seat was open with no one expressing immediate interest until Ms. Carey stepped up.

At Saturday’s annual meeting, Library Director Terry Lucas told the Board she’s received building plans from architects and will be meeting with the building committee, which includes Board members, to review them.

Once the committee has reviewed the plans, a strategy will be developed to involve the wider community, whose support will be needed for expansion to take place. That may be done through presentations to Island organizations and/or through small group meetings.