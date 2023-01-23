Weather Service: Rain, snow showers for Monday

Rain ripples on a windshield. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

It will be a wet return to the work week, with the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting rain for Shelter Island on Monday.

The NWS is also calling for snow showers later in the day, before returning to all rain.

Temperatures will fall to about 36 degrees this afternoon, with a north wind at 9 to 15 mph.

Rain and light snow is in the forecast for tonight, before gradual clearing, according to the NWS.

The low temperature will be around 31 degrees, but a northwest wind at 14 to 18 mph will make it feel more like 20 to 25 degrees.

Possible snow accumulation will be less than half an inch, according to the NWS.