Winning team at library’s trivia contest

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Who wrote Das Kapital?

In 1932, who made a solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean?

If you answered Karl Marx and Amelia Earhart you’re as smart as the winning team in the Battle of the Brains trivia contest held Jan. 27 at the library.

The team of Mary and Peter Iwanycky, Jonathon Schrott and Judith Lechmanski took top honors, answering 37 questions correctly out of 50 asked.

It was another great evening of fun and sharing knowledge.

Quizmaster Bob DeStefano says there could be another B of the B’s in April, so check the library’s schedule of events.