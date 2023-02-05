‘Souper’ Bowl food drive kicks off: Friendly student competition helps community

Last year’s Souper Bowl. National Honor Society members raised $300 and 631 items. (Credit: Janine Mahoney)

The Shelter Island School’s National Honor Society kicked off the annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on Monday, Jan. 30.

This two week “Competition” in the days leading up to the Super Bowl pits odd grades versus even grades to raise the most food donations for the Shelter Island Pantry at the Presbyterian Church.

Community members can drop donations in the main lobby during school hours.

