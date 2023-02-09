Giving the perfect Valentine gift: Heartwarming ideas are close at hand on Shelter Island

(Credit:Reporter file)

Although this seems like the quietest of months, the Island still has a variety of shops to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for special someones.

Cornucopia — 631-749-0171 — down a quiet lane alongside the All Dogged Up and Eccentric Bagel shops, has Valentine’s Day cards and a treasure trove of gourmet chocolates, one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, Island artworks, candles and more, all curated by Mary Lou Eichhorn, who guides shoppers with an expert eye to the right choice.

Shelter Island Florist — 631-749-2264 — always has beautiful orchids and fresh flowers. Owner Becky Smith recommends gift certificates to allow the recipient to choose flower or plants at their convenience. Ms. Smith will take good care of anyone sending flowers or visiting her beautiful shop on Route 114.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — 631-749-5042 — on Grand Avenue in the Heights has gift certificates for private and group pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness this year.

Shelter Island Hardware — 631-749-0097 — on Grand Avenue in the Heights can help you find a power tool, special gadget or garden supplies to stir thoughts of spring.

Shelter Isle — shelterisleapparel.com — is offering a 25% discount site-wide with online code BEMINE — check out the Shelter Island-themed gifts including fleece blankets and trucker hats.

Moussa Drame — 631-749-0799 — at the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy — 631-749-0445 — has Valentine’s cards, fragrant toiletries and candles and Shelter Island-themed wear.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — 631-749-0305 — is always helpful in selecting a wine or exotic cocktail for the perfect evening.

Fred Bernstein — 917-318-1239 — has a series of rooms staged at his interior design shop in the Center to inspire customers in decorating their homes. Art and unique furnishings make thoughtful gifts.

Black Cat Books — 631-725-8654 — Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of books, records and vintage art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for someone’s favorite author.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — 401-862-6607 — browsing this collection of gently used furnishings on Route 114 is always fun and can pay off if you find something that suits your gift recipient.

Ellie’s Country Store – 631-749-2844 or text 917-435-5510 has Island-themed gifts, and you can pick up a great sandwich or pastry to take home.

Jack’s Marine — 631-749-0114 — on Bridge Street, a great source of sporting goods, has added winter outerwear, sleds (snow???) and yes, you can find a ukelele here. Open every day except Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bliss’ Department Store — 631-749-0041 — is open Friday and Saturday, with games and puzzles to pass a February evening, along with warm winter wear.

Dandy Liquors — 631-749-3302 — in the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to raise a toast to your Valentine.

Geo Jo Video — 516-532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop in the Center, but candles and incense to lift spirits.