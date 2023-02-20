Shelter Island Justice Court, Feb. 20, 2023

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Feb. 6, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Juan L. Arevalo Lopez, Greenport, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Lamia Funti, New York City, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Theresa M. Julian-Lantiere, Sag Harbor, turn signal violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Zachary M. Malone, Southampton. equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Derek J. Mayer, Shoreham, driving while intoxicated, fined $300 plus $260; 90-day suspended license.

David G. Neese, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Robin B. Saidman, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Deemed a scofflaw for failure to appear on a stop sign violation was Frank W. Bishop.

Fifteen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar, 11 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and four at the request of the court.