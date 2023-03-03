County Legislator Bridget Fleming won’t seek re-election

County Legislator Bridget Fleming (Reporter file)

Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming (D-Noyac) will not seek re-election when her term expires at the end of this year. Ms. Fleming has represented Shelter Island for more than a decade.

Ms. Fleming has spent 24 years in public service, 14 of which were in elected office and the rest as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan. In a special election in 2010, she won a single-year term to the Legislature and was re-elected the following year to a full four-year term.

“After 24 years in public service, I believe it’s time to move on to new challenges and make way for fresh perspectives, so I will not be seeking re-election to the Suffolk County Legislature this year,” Ms. Fleming said. “It has truly been a dream job and a privilege to serve my community over these many years.”

Ms. Fleming has represented Shelter Island during her terms in the Legislature, but with redistricting, the Island has been moved from County District 2 to County District 1.

That district is represented by Legislator Al Krupski Jr. (D-Cutchogue), who is also not seeking re-election this year, but has launched a run for Southold Town supervisor. Former Riverhead Town councilwoman Catherine Kent will be the Democratic candidate and Catherine Stark of Riverhead will be the Republican candidate to fill the 1st District seat, which will include Shelter Island.

In November, Ms. Fleming lost a bid to represent the 1st Congressional District to Republican Nick LaLota.

Ms. Fleming expressed her gratitude to those with whom she has worked throughout her public career, including her staff and colleagues.

“We have accomplished so much, from simple traffic calming that saves lives, to major steps in reducing the impacts of climate change and reversing practices that damage the environment, to making our part of the world more welcoming and equitable,” Ms. Fleming said.