Shelter Island Justice Court report: March 15, 2023

(Credit: Courtesy image)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 13, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Walter S. Barrera Rea, Sag Harbor, turn signal violation, fined $50 plus $93.

James McLoughlin, Sag Harbor, cellphone use, $100 plus $93.

Leland J. Murrin, equipment violation, $100 plus $63.

William C. Riccio, Cape May, N.J., turn signal violation, $100 plus $93.

Iris Y. Zonlight, Shelter Island, turn signal violation, $100 plus $93.

John L. Michalak, Shelter Island, animal running at large, $75.

Deemed scofflaws for failure to appear were Juan D. Buitrago Perez on cellphone use; Alvarez Marcelino de Jesus on unlicensed driving, no inspection certificate and seatbelt violations; and Romulo Vera on unlicensed driving and turn signal violations.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates on the calendar, one at the request of the court and ten at the request of defendants or their attorneys.