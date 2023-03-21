Town Board appoints four to committees

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)

At its March 14 regular meeting, the Town Board approved several appointments to committees.

Long-time chairman of the Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) John Needham was reappointed to a three-year term as a member, but one year as chairman of that committee. That will leave a decision about who chairs the committee next year to the reconstituted Town Board.

William Geraghty was reappointed as a WMAC member for a three-year term.

Reeves Thompson and Noel Cunningham were each appointed to five-year terms on the Board of Assessment Review.