Wise eyes on you, March 25, 2023

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

This Great Horned Owl, sitting in a tree off Cobbetts Lane one morning this week, is a bird with a deep, hooting voice and glacial stare.

According to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, “This powerful predator can take down birds and mammals even larger than itself, but it also dines on daintier fare such as tiny scorpions, mice and frogs. It’s equally at home in deserts, wetlands, forests, grasslands, backyards, cities and almost any other semi-open habitat between the Arctic and the tropics.”