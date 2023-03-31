Students taking a closer look for science class

High School students getting their hands dirty for the sake of science. (Courtesy photo)

Hayden Rylott, in photo above left, and Andrea Napoles, students in Shelter Island School’s AP Environmental Science class, tested the carbon dioxide released in their car emissions.

School Technology Specialist Jeremy Stanzione’s Prius (which has an electric start) had the lowest, and Hayden’s Jeep had the highest.

Exhaust was captured in a bag with water and treated with Bromythol Blue, a pH indicator. Blue, indicating the lowest CO2, is the best.