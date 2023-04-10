Five Quick Questions: Cindy Belt

Cindy Belt (Courtesy photo)

We’ve got five quick questions to ask our neighbors around the Island. This week, we posed our quiz to Cindy Belt, education and outreach coordinator at The Nature Conservancy-Mashomack Preserve.

“With the longer days and warmer weather I’m really looking forward to our summer events at Mashomack,” Ms. Belt said. “Registration is open and planning is underway for our kids’ Environmental Explorers camp. The summer-opening Mashomack Celebration Picnic will be here before you know it on May 28.”

1. Favorite breakfast sandwich, from what Island location?

I usually eat breakfast at home, and it’s not a sandwich, but the Chilaquiles from Stars are delicious!

2. Wades or Crescent beach, and why?

Wades. It’s quieter, without a road right next to it, and has a mellow family-friendly vibe. Love to walk down to “the current” and check out the hermit and fiddler crabs too.

3. Best place on the Island to view a sunset?

Crab Creek, even though I rarely get there.

4. Favorite Island event: ArtSI Open Studios Tour, Fireworks, 10K, 5K, craft fair, Chicken BBQ?

10K. World class runners mixed with local athletes, all raising money for good causes. I ran the beautiful, friendly course many years ago. Now I’m part of the bell-ringing crew at St Mary’s.

5. Favorite place to take a walk on the Island? Mashomack! My favorite is the Green Trail since you get to see woods, fields, and some cool water views. Good exercise and good birding.