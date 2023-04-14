Quick Quiz: Asking around the Island with Tracy McCarthy

Tracy McCarthy

We’ve got five quick questions to ask our neighbors around the Island.

This week, we posed our quiz to Tracy McCarthy, director of operations at Sylvester Manor.

Coming up this summer is Fig & Forest — a culinary arts program for children ages 8-10. Learn more about all of the Manor summer youth programs at sylvestermanor.org/summer-youth-programs.

1. Favorite breakfast sandwich, from what Island location?

Kielbasa, egg, Swiss cheese on grilled rye from the Pharmacy.

2. Wades or Crescent beach, and why?

Actually, Shell Beach is my favorite. I love the long drive to the end — it transports me mentally and physically to a whole other place. Floating in the water while the boats go by and bouncing along in their wake is a treasured family tradition.

3. Best place on the Island to view a sunset?

Looking over Gardiner’s Creek from the Manor House at Sylvester Manor.

4. Favorite Island event: ArtSI Open Studios Tour, Fireworks, 10K, 5K, craft fair, Chicken BBQ?

The Fireworks!

5. Favorite place to take a walk on the Island?

Reel Point.