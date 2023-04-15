Juniors to return to Goat Hill: Second season for youth program

Father Peter DeSanctis coaching Sloane Katta, one of the youngest golfers in the last year’s Shelter Island Country Club junior golf program. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

The lively junior golf program launched last summer at Shelter Island Country Club will again welcome boys and girls ages 7-16 to learn the rules and the fun of the sport.

The program is named in memory of famed Island athlete Owen N. Dickson.

Those new to golf or returning to sharpen their skills will have the benefit of the club’s pro, Eric Schultzel, who previously developed Junior Golf Camps at Poxabogue Golf Center and Montauk Downs.

Adding his considerable experience is Bob De Stefano, who as Gardiner’s Bay pro for five decades, was responsible for the success of GBCC’s Junior Golf Program, and coaches the Shelter Island School’s varsity golf team. Father Peter DeSanctis, who’s served as assistant coach for the varsity team, is also guiding the young Goat groups.

Linda Springer, who organized and guided the development of the Junior Golf program, will again be joined by Julia Best, Ginny Gibbs and Mary Fran Gleason for coaching duties as well.

The program will run for five weeks, beginning on Thursday, June 29. The youths in the program will be learning new skills and playing the course weekly.

Because Junior Golf programs emphasize, in addition to the athletic skills, the rules of golf, courteous behavior and good sportsmanship, it’s helpful to have several coaching adults who can best work with the different personalities and strengths of the boys and girls.

All levels of golfers are encouraged to join, and since not everyone who tries golf for the first time is ready to invest in a set of clubs, SICC has clubs available to borrow. For information, visit shelterislandcc.org.