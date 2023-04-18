Library team presents building expansion update

(Reporter file)

The Shelter Island Library already has pledges totaling $300,000 toward the cost of its proposed $9.5 million expansion project.

That was encouraging news offered by Board President Jo-Ann Robotti at the April 15 public session to outline the latest draft of what the library’s expansion will include.

Architect Chris Sepp of BHC Architects in Commack showed the latest plans for expansion of the Shelter Island Library Saturday, drawing some suggestions he agreed to explore. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Architect Chris Sepp of Commack’s BHC Architects, along with Vice President Derek Knatz from Park East Construction of Huntington Station, won general applause from attendees as they outlined the proposal.

Before any money can be collected, voters have to endorse the resolution that will be on the ballot June 17. The more money that is pledged — along with possible grants — the less money would have to be bonded over a 30-year period, Ms. Lucas said.

If there were no contributions or grants, the staff has worked out what it would cost taxpayers:

• Property assessed at $600,000 would cost $107.82 a year or $8.98 a month.

• Property assessed at $850,000 would cost $152.75 a year or $12.73 a month.

• Property assessed at $1 million would cost $179.70 a year or $14.97 a month.

• Property assessed at $1.5 million would cost $269.55 a year or $22.46 a month.

Mr. Knatz emphasized that contingencies, including escalating material costs and the need to transport them to the Island, have been accounted for in the $9.5 million project.

Mr. Sepp said although the space will be larger, operational costs won’t be much different than they are now because of the environmental efficiencies contained in the proposal.

What taxpayers would get for the investment is an expanded library able to meet community needs for the next 50 years. In 2007, there were 34,128 visitors to the library. In 2022, the number was 90,441, Ms. Lucas said, making the case for why the library needs more space for its expanded activities.

As for the current draft, the floor plans are available on the library’s website at shelterislandlibrary.org. In the draft of the plan are separate spaces for group activities and for those who need quiet for individual work. Teens and young children would have separate areas. There are small and large group rooms for meetings and presentations.

Higher ceilings and green initiatives throughout the building will make it a healthy environment, while windows will bring in more light. Without removing any trees or grassy areas, there will be expanded parking, Mr. Sepp said.

A “fire lounge” between a large conference room and a gallery for artwork would provide a warm ambiance.

Based on input from residents at Saturday’s meeting, Mr. Sepp said he will explore making some changes. Nothing in the plan is written in stone, Ms. Lucas and Ms. Robotti said.

Architect Michael Shatken pronounced the proposal possessed “an incredible richness,” while offering a few suggestions for enhancing the efficiency and environmental aspects of the plan.

Howard Johansen, co-chairman of the Conservation Advisory Council, asked that piping from septic systems be reduced as much as possible to avoid increasing costs. Mr. Sepp said his engineering team would be brought in to determine the best arrangement to limit piping.

Resident Jeanne Merkel suggested some whimsical decorations in the area for young children to make it more appealing. From the time shovels go in the ground until the project is completed is expected to be 15 to 16 months, Mr. Knatz said.

Construction will be staged, and it’s expected to start with the new areas, while access to the current space remains available. Then the changes to the current space would be done, moving operations to the new space.

The only time when it would be necessary to shut the building would be for installation of power systems.