Shelter Island School Honor Roll —Quarter 3
Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients
Mary Gennari • Andrea Napoles • Hayden Rylott
Grade 12 Honor Roll
Alexandra Burns
Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Sophie Clark • Harper Congdon • Leonardo Dougherty • Kaitlyn Gulluscio • Susanne Kane • Mackenzie Speece
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients
Kat Austin • Jose Frausto • Miguel Hermosura
Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients
Robert Beckwith • Dariana Duran Alvarado • Johanna Kaasik • Jaxson Rylott
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
Nathan Cronin • Harrison Weslek
Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients
Lauren Gibbs • Mary Kate Labrozzi • Madison Sobejana
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients
Elsie Mae Brigham • Lexi Jernick • Michael Kotula • Elena Schack
Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients
Rosemund Hanley • Jackson Rohrer
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients
Juliana Medina • Cayman Morehead
Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients
Lydia Brigham • Natalie Mamasishvili
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients
Alexis Bartilucci • Makayla Cronin • Lily Potter • Ryan Sanwald • Liam Sobejana
Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients
Ella Fundora • Regina Kolmogorovoa-Weisenberg • Michelle Martinez • Eliza McCarthy
Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients
Aisley Davidson • Fredric Gurney • Jayla Jones • Emily Lupo •William Marshall • Lucas Reiter • Elizabeth Weslek