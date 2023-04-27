Featured Story

Shelter Island School Honor Roll —Quarter 3

By Reporter Staff

Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients

Mary Gennari • Andrea Napoles • Hayden Rylott

Grade 12 Honor Roll

Alexandra Burns

Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients

Sophie Clark • Harper Congdon • Leonardo DoughertyKaitlyn Gulluscio • Susanne Kane • Mackenzie Speece

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

Kat Austin • Jose Frausto • Miguel Hermosura

Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients

Robert Beckwith • Dariana Duran AlvaradoJohanna Kaasik • Jaxson Rylott

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Nathan Cronin • Harrison Weslek

Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients

Lauren Gibbs • Mary Kate Labrozzi • Madison Sobejana

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham • Lexi JernickMichael Kotula • Elena Schack

Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients

Rosemund Hanley • Jackson Rohrer

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

Juliana Medina • Cayman Morehead

Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients

Lydia Brigham • Natalie Mamasishvili

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

Alexis Bartilucci • Makayla Cronin • Lily PotterRyan Sanwald • Liam Sobejana

Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients

Ella Fundora • Regina Kolmogorovoa-WeisenbergMichelle Martinez • Eliza McCarthy

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

Aisley Davidson • Fredric Gurney • Jayla Jones • Emily LupoWilliam Marshall • Lucas Reiter • Elizabeth Weslek

