Sunrise this morning at Bug Light. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Today, Wednesday, March 10, will be a day of sunny skies for Shelter Island.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the high temperature will reach 69 degrees and a light west wind will turn to the southwest later this morning at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies with a low around 51 degrees.

The wind will remain steady from the southwest at 5 to 9 mph.