Shelter Islander up for Teeny Award: Recognition for this spring’s musical

Margaret Schulteis, left, and Daniel Hernandez in a scene from the school musical, “Mamma Mia.” (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Daniel Hernandez has been nominated for a Teeny Award as the Outstanding Performer in a Musical for his portrayal of Pepper in the Shelter Island School’s spring production of “Mamma Mia!”

In covering the enthusiastically received show for the Reporter, Jenifer Maxson wrote “crafty ‘Pepper,’ was perfectly played by Daniel Hernandez, who was aided and abetted by his sneaky side-kick, ‘Eddie,’ well-played by Lionardo Napoles. Their turn in Act II’s “Does Your Mother Know?’ was hilarious.”

The awards ceremony is slated for Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m;, Red Carpet, 1-3 p.m. at Longwood High School. The ceremony recognizes talent in the categories of Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress. Awards are given to Play and Musical performance categories.

Additional awards are given to Student Choreographers, Poster Designers, and Outstanding Performer in a Play or Musical.

Congratulations, Daniel!