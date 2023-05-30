Shelter Island Justice Court: May 30, 2023

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on April 4, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Richard Brown of New York City, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Melecio de la Cruz Mayen, Greenport, equipment violation, $150 plus $63.

Jose M. Mendez Umana, Eastport, pedestrian violation, $150.

Fernando Mendoza Martinez, East Marion, 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation, covering unlicensed driver and lights, $200 plus $93.

Claudio D. Narvaez Ojeda, Southampton, license violation, covering equipment violation, $75 plus $93.

Five cases were adjourned to a later date in the court calendar at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.