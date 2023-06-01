A happy Shelter Island Memorial Day at Goat Hill

The Shelter Island Country Club’s Pro Shop staff had a busy Memorial Day weekend. From left, Jackson Rohrer, Matt Minikel, Noah Green and Club Professional Eric Schultzel. (Courtesy photo)

What a great Memorial Day weekend up at Goat Hill!

The weather was perfect and the golfers came out by the hundreds to the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC). And time was found for a round or two between beach time and barbecues.

The staff at the pro shop was working overtime to accommodate all the golfers.

The course is in great shape and as challenging as ever. It’s not a long course, but with six blind second shots into the smaller-sized greens, it’s a real test of golf. So come out and play a round or two.

See you on the first tee.

SICC is a nonprofit corporation that is run by a board of trustees. To that end, the organization is committed to preserving the town-owned course as it was first designed in 1901, and keeping it affordable for residents and visitors alike by returning all profits to club operations and course upkeep.

We thank everyone for your support and look forward to another banner year at Goat Hill.

Membership

If you haven’t renewed your membership, now is the time to do so. SICC relies on the membership for funds to keep our course continually improving.

As a nonprofit we use all our funds for operations, maintenance and improvements. Where else on the East End can you get a golf membership for $600?

Our mission is to keep golf affordable for the local folks and be a standout in our community. Stop by the pro shop or visit our website at shelterislandcc.org.

Club Professional

Eric K. Schultzel is back for the 2023 season as Shelter Island Country Club’s PGA Teaching Professional. Eric will be giving individual, group and playing lessons; video analysis will also be available. To schedule your lesson or for any other questions, please call the Pro Shop at 631-749-0416.

Schedule of Events

Junior Golf Program — Sign up now at pro shop or online.

Tournament schedule to be released soon.

Flying Goat Restaurant

Open for its sixth season at the clubhouse. Best views on Shelter Island. Check out our new menu items.

Reservations recommended. 631-749-5404

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Closed Wednesday

