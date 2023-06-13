History at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill, Part II

Gordon Cantley, left, and Bubbie Ryder at the 120 year celebration of the founding of the Shelter Island Country Club. (Courtesy photo)

More fun facts from the modern era.

1965 — Motorized golf carts arrive. Bill Congdon and Tom Jernick bring in 3-wheeled pargo golf car.

1968 — From The NY Daily News: “Our golfing, most of it, was done at Shelter Island Country Club, known to the natives with slight affection as Goat Hill. This curious layout is all uphill and it is a killer from start to finish.”

1978 — SICC is saved a second time, this time by Shelter Island residents. Island voters, by more than a 2-1 margin, pave the way for the town to purchase the course and clubhouse, along with Ice Pond Park, from the Heights Property Owners Association. The town’s purchase saves the course from likely development, making it the largest town-owned tract of recreational open space.

1996 — Charles “Bub” Ryder sets new 9-hole course record, scoring 28 with 5 pars, 3 birdies and 1 eagle, making a hole in one on No. 9.

1998 — SICC new practice range is dedicated in memory of Terry Tybaert and all deceased club members. Bill Congdon, then 97, hits the first ball 125 yards down the middle.

2009 — SICC is named to the National Register of Historic Places.

2019 — SICC becomes a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

2021 — Goat Hill turns 120 years old. Successful fund raiser and hickory golf tournament.

2022 — Owen N. Dickson Junior Golf Program is established.

2023 Tournament Schedule

June 25 — Team vs. Team scramble. Stableford scoring.

July 16 — One club per person per hole scramble.

August 13 — 3 clubs and a putter.

September 10 — Backwards Tournament.

September 29 — Midnight Madness.

Club Professional

Eric K. Schultzel is back for the 2023 season as Shelter Island CC’s PGA Teaching Professional. Eric will be giving individual, group and playing lessons; video analysis will also be available. To schedule your lesson or for any other questions please call the Pro Shop at 631-749-0416.

Junior Golf Program

Sign up now at pro shop or online.

Flying Goat Restaurant

Open for its seventh season at the clubhouse. Best views on Shelter Island. Check out our new menu items. Reservations recommended. 631-749-5404.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 9-5 weekdays.

Attitude makes the difference.