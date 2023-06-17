Shelter Island athletes compete in a tune-up for the Island’s 10K: Produce good showings in Montauk Mile

Shelter Island was well-represented in the legendary Montauk Mile event on Sunday, June 11. From left, Jason Green, Tyler Gulluscio, Lily Page, Joshua Green, Noah Green and Eli Green. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

On Sunday, June 11, the 7th Annual Montauk Mile, sponsored by the Old Montauk Athletic Club to benefit the OMAC Scholarships Fund, was run.

Six Islanders — Joshua Green, Jason Green, Tyler Gullucio, Noah Green, Eli Green and Lily Page — along with Coach Toby Green, traveled to Montauk to do their final tuneup for this Saturday’s Shelter Island 10K and 5K.

The event consisted of two separate 1 mile races, 30 minutes apart, with the women’s race going first. Ninety women set out from the Montauk Fire Department down Edgemere Street to finish at the Montauk Brewing Co. at Lion’s Field.

Sag Harbor’s Hanna Jerome took 1st place overall with a time 5:35.9. Shelter Island’s Lily Page ran a very strong race and finished 17th overall, and 2nd in the 15-to-19 year old age group with a time of 7:30.7.

The men’s race was won by five-time Montauk Mile champion and 2022 Atlantic-10 1,500-meter champ Ryan Fowkes of Amagansett, who set a course record of 4:22.8. The Green brothers, Joshua and Jason, weren’t too far behind in 2nd and 3rd place, with times of 4:31.1 and 4:41.5, respectively.

Their cousin, and Shelter High School junior Noah Green, finished 12th place overall and 4th in his age group with a time of 5:38.6.

Noah’s younger brother, 7th grader Eli Green, had an outstanding run with a time of 6:46.9, good for 3rd place in the 14-years-old and under division.