Ethiopian man and woman victorious at Shelter Island’s 10K: Second competitive races in one day for both athletes

Yenew Alamirew Getahun breaking the tape as the winner of the men’s division of the Shelter Island 10K on Saturday, June 17. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

On a Shelter Island summer evening, when the weather couldn’t make up its mind, changing by the minute from bright sunshine to rolling black clouds, with thunder rumbling on a strong wind to pouring rain, before repeating the cycle, two runners from Ethiopia were constant in their focus on winning the Island’s 44th annual 10K race.

On Satruday, Yenew Alamirew Getahun was the first across the finish line out of 709 registered runners. He recorded a time of 31 minutes and 3 seconds for the 10 kilometers that traversed the Island, starting from the Wilson Traffic Circle and ending at Fiske Field. Alamirew Getahun, 33, originally from Ethiopia, and who calls New York City home now, was joined 3 minutes later by his countrywoman, Fantu Zewude Jifar, 26, also presently a New Yorker, who won the women’s division with a time of 33:51.

Fantu Zewude Jifa, crossing the finish line as the winner of the 10K’s women’s division. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Both runners received $750 in prize money for their victories.

Perhaps one of the most remarkable achievements of these two athletes was that earlier in the day, they had competed in the annual Queens 10K, and both won their divisions.

An hour before the Island’s race, stretching on the grass in front of Shelter Island School, Alamirew Getahun was asked what kind of energy he would have running his second competitive 10 kilometers in only a matter of hours.

“Not a problem,” he smiled. “I’m feeling good.”

A veteran of the international professional running circuit, he said he knows how to keep fit and reserve energy. He’d need it for the evening race in cool but humid conditions.

The start of the race. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

At the finish line, waiting for the first runners to appear, all eyes were on the far side of Fiske Field’s outfield, where the athletes would emerge from the trees onto the path that would take them home from their 6.2-mile run around the Island.

Suddenly, two runners came into view separated by about 20 yards. As they made the turn on the grass heading for the final straightaway, Alamirew Getahun put on a remarkable kick, maintaining his distance from Max Norris, 28, of Narbeth, Penn., who was giving his all in the final meters. Norris finished at 31.07.

Although he was nonchalant before the race, you could tell the toll his second 10K of the day had taken on Alamirew Getahun. He slowed to a walk after breaking the tape. He put his hands on his knees, head bowed, drenched in sweat, and slowly sank down and stretched out full on the wet grass of Fiske Filed. He was smiling.

When he caught his breath, he said he’d stayed with the elite runners at the front of the pack from the start and had only begun to increase his pace about half way through. Finally, it was just Norris and him, he said.

“I had enough at the end,” he smiled again. “Just enough.”

Zewude Jifar in the women’s division — she finished 10th of all registered men and women — had to give it her all to finish first as well. Cara Udvadia, 26, of Clifton Park, N.Y., was just 3 seconds behind the women’s winner.

A world traveler, Zewude Jifar has run marathons in Taiwan and mainland China this year. She commented on the beauty of the Island’s course half an hour after her victory as she ate an orange, looking as if she had just completed a long stroll.

She had no problems on the course, she said through a translator, and had started to kick into another gear approaching Second Bridge and through “Joey’s Mile.” This is the last mile of the 10K, where flags placed by middle and high school students line the road in honor of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Joseph Theinert, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in June 2010.

Was she tired? Listening to her translator asking the question in her native tongue, she smiled again. “No” she said in English. And then added. “A little?”

Running legend Bill Rodgers was nearby. He’d just finished running the 5K. At 75, Rodgers is one of America’s greatest athletes, running and winning long distance races, including marathons, on five continents. Rodgers was present at the creation of the world-wide running boom in the 1980s (some would say he was the cause), and has had a career that includes winning the Boston and New York marathons four times, twice breaking the American record at Boston.

He was tired, he said; the humidity was more than he expected. But he never likes to miss Shelter Island’s great summer race. “It’s so beautiful,” Rodgers said, taking in the athletes flooding onto Fiske Field for water, bananas and oranges, surrounded by families and friends. The sun was shining through showers.

“A great day,” Rodgers said.

This site and, in the Reporter's print edition Thursday, June 22, will have full coverage, on the first Islanders to finish; the 5K results; the masters division; and the wheelchair division.