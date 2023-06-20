Shelter Island Town committees rally to support clean water: Forum under library tent offers reality check

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

A wide ranging forum was held on a warm breezy night under the tent at the Shelter Island Library on June 15. About 40 residents engaged with members of the Water Advisory Committee (WAC) and Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board (WQI) to discuss all things water-related.

Many Center residents lack potable water and there are problems beyond the immediate area affected by any number of problems — contaminants from pesticides and fertilizers, salting of well water and, in some cases, high nitrate levels.

Concentrated efforts have been ongoing in the Center in terms of both wastewater management and providing potable water. But it can’t stop there, WAC Chairman Peter Grand said. “It’s always getting worse if we do nothing,” he warned.

WAC member Doug Sherrod said it’s important to look back about how today’s problems came about and look ahead on how to best deal with the problems.

Greg Toner serves on both the WQI and WAC and crunches numbers received from the United States Geological Survey on water levels in test wells. He noted that town conditions are labeled “unusually dry” by the USGS for almost a year.

Mr. Grand said that represents a break in what had been a trend of replenishing wells in late fall through early spring and then increased consumption from Memorial Day through summer’s end. He predicted climate change is resulting in stronger rains when they happen, but periods of drought that are more prolonged than they had been in past years.

WQI Chairman James Eklund said that, unfortunately, many people don’t do anything until sewage begins bubbling up on their lawns. With conventional septic systems, cleaning won’t be sufficient, he added, since that only returns nitrogen to the groundwater.

Within a few years, pumping systems and having contaminants trucked off Island won’t be allowed, Mr. Eklund said, meaning the local problem will be exacerbated.

Independent real estate broker Susan Cincotta, one of the first to receive a grant to offset the cost of installation of a nitrogen-reducing I/A septic system, said, “It’s not just set it and forget it,” but regular maintenance is critical.

Mr. Grand noted the problem is not just nitrogen, but pharmaceuticals, and personal products such as shampoos and non-stick pans. He drew a laugh when he referred to antidepressants used by patients affecting the water neighbors are drinking. Brita filters aren’t going to do the job sufficiently, he said.

There were questions about the cost of a potable water system if tests in Sachem’s Woods show that water is sufficient in terms of both quantity and quality, and water can be tapped for wells for the Center.

One idea is that Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) would put in the infrastructure to pipe the water from the wells into a dispensing unit the town would be able to access, running lines to the area. Councilwoman Meg Larsen said individual property owners would have to pay to bring the water to their houses. At least 40% of property owners would have to be willing to tap into the public water system for the SCWA to take on the project.

Supervisor Gerry Siller said a feasibility study is underway.

Mr. Grand applauded the school district’s decision to separate from the pending Center wastewater project and go with its own commercial I/A septic systems. But, according to Mr. Grand, removing nitrogen from the wastewater also removes markers for other contaminants, making it a double-edged sword.

If areas outside the Center have interest in public water, other sites for wells would have to be identified, Mr. Grand said.

“Everybody’s in the same boat,” Mr. Eklund said about the need to address water issues, even beyond the Center.

Mr. Grand suggested requiring cisterns to collect water in times of heavy rains for use during high consumption periods. He would also like to see an end to use of irrigation systems, something that was due to sunset in 2013, but has continually been delayed.

Trying to police those who abuse water restrictions isn’t going to work, Mr. Grand told attendees. What he hopes will work is people caring enough to get accurate information and share it with friends and neighbors.

The Town Board has discussed looking carefully at issues, including use of cisterns and ending use of irrigation systems, Mr. Siller said.