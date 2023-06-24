Shelter Island’s golf pro Jake Card makes a mark in Wichita

Jay (Jake) Card III and his sweet swing teeing off. (Reporter file)

Where have you been Jay (Jake) Card III?

Answer: Playing solid golf with scores around and under par for the past few weeks, but not quite close enough to winning events.

But this week, Shelter Island’s very own professional golfer’s appearance at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open at the Crestview Country Club was different.

Jake made his share of birdies, as he always does, but didn’t give them back with bogeys and double bogeys.

In the tournament, over four rounds, he shot 64 the first day with 8 birdies; 67 the second day with 5 birdies; 66 the third day with four birdies; and finished with a 66 in the last round with five birdies for a total of 17 under par.

With this great golf he was still 2 shots from the winning score of 19 under. Jake picked up his largest pay check so far.

He headed out right after the tournament in his car bound for his next tournament in Oklahoma.

I hope I will be writing about his experience there next week.