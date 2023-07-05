Shelter Island Bucks are fighting hard but coming up short: Pitching depth remains a problem

Bucks pitcher Brandon LaMazza beating a North Fork Osprey opponent to the bag for an out in the Bucks shutout victory on Sunday at Fiske Field. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

On Monday afternoon, July 3, the Bucks suffered a tough loss against the South Shore Clippers by a score of 15-1.

Fans withstood a hot July day to watch their home team competing in a Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League contest. The Lions Club ran the concessions, grilling burgers and hot dogs, and selling cold drinks. Charles Buice kicked off the game with the ceremonial first pitch, while Jon Kilb announced.

Coming into the July 4 weekend, the Bucks started a five-game series. On July 1 they lost to the North Fork Ospreys 7-5. In a double header the following day, kicked off by player host Michael Carey throwing the first pitch, the Bucks got some payback in the first game shutting them out 3-0, but came off second best losing 7-5 in the second game.

Against the Clippers on Monday, Caden Carlin (Monmouth U) started on the mound for the Bucks and walked the first three batters, which Coach Leta said “set the tone for the rest of the game.” The Bucks knew they had to make a change and brought in Ben Cohen (Fairleigh Dickinson U Florham) who took the mound.

But the Clippers managed to score 5 runs in the 1st inning. No runs were scored in the 2nd as both teams ran tidy defenses. In the 3rd, the Bucks swapped their pitcher for Izaiah Walker (Southern Connecticut St U), but the Clippers managed to score three more runs.

The Bucks made quick work of a Clipper who got caught out in a pickle. A close and questionable call at second put out Luke Nomura (Fairfield U) and left the Bucks scoreless in the third inning. Zach Ganca (Fairleigh Dickinson U Florham) came in to pitch the fourth.

“All I need is a miracle” by Mike + The Mechanics played in between innings and that’s exactly what the Bucks got, shutting down the Clippers in the 5th. The visitors had to one-up the Bucks and did, ending the inning with a textbook double play.

They continued this form with power hits, steals, and some wild pitches from the Bucks allowing the Clippers to score five runs in the 6th inning.

Luke Nomura (Fairfield U) finished the game for the Bucks on the mound. Determined to get a run on the board, Conor Kiely (Stonehill College) sprinted to home plate on a hit to right field but was tagged out. Near the end of the game, the Bucks were hot and tired, yet continued to fight and managed a score in the last inning, avoiding a shut out.

Coach Leta says they were strapped for pitchers and were forced to have some position players pitch, which caused some issues. Walking batters was another problem. “You can’t defend against a walk,” the coach said.

This past week the Bucks played against the Southampton Breakers in Southampton. A gruesome injury occurred to a Southampton Breakers player when he slid into second base in a frantic play and unfortunately injured his ankle to the extent that he needed to be airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital. The rest of the game was canceled, and the player will be out for the season.

Five beds are still needed for the end of July. Contact Brian Cass at 631-445-0084 for more information about hosting a Buck.

Upcoming home games at Fiske Field:

July 6 — 5 p.m. — vs. Whalers

July 7— 5 p.m. —vs. Whalers

July 12 — 2 p.m. — Doubleheader vs. Aviators