Shelter Island man charged after investigation of a domestic dispute

The Shelter Island Police Department arrested Joseph A. Bocci, 38, of Shelter Island, on July 5 at 11:11 p.m., and charged him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, along with criminal mischief.

According to the Police Department, subsequent to an investigation into a domestic dispute, Mr. Bocci was charged and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court. He was released on an appearance ticket directing him to return on a later date.

An order of protection, police said, was issued on behalf of the victim.