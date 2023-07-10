Academic excellence for Shelter Island 2022-2023 School Year
Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients
John Febles Torres • Mary Gennari • Andrea Napoles
Hayden Rylott • Madison Springer
Grade 12 Honor Roll
Alexandra Burns • Sebastian Quigley-Dunning • Margaret Schultheis
Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Sophie Clark • Harper Congdon • Leonardo Dougherty • Jose Frausto •
Kaitlyn Gulluscio • Susanne Kane
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients
Kat Austin • Alfred Brigham • Noah Green •
Miguel Hermosura • Mackenzie Speece
Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients
Robert Beckwith • Johanna Kaasik • Jaxson Rylott
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
Betzaida Campos * Nathan Cronin * Dariana Duran Alvarado
Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients
Elsie Mae Brigham • Mary Kate Labrozzi
Elena Schack • Madison Sobejana
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients
Grace Catherine-Gray • Lauren Gibbs • Daniel Hernandez Rivera
Victoria Hernandez • Lexi Jernick • Miranda Marcello
Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients
Sadie Green-Clark • Rosemund Hanley • Juliana Medina • Jackson Rohrer
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients
Cayman Morehead • Ari Waife
Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients
Lydia Brigham • Natalie Mamasishvili
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients
Alexis Bartilucci • Makayla Cronin • Nathaniel Overstreet
Lily Potter • Ryan Sanwald • Liam Sobejana
Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients
Ella Fundora • Regina Kolmogorovoa-Weisenberg
Michelle Martinez • Eliza McCarthy
Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients
Fredric Gurney • Jayla Jones • Emily Lupo • Elizabeth Weslek