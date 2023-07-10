Featured Story

Academic excellence for Shelter Island 2022-2023 School Year

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients

John Febles Torres • Mary Gennari • Andrea Napoles

Hayden Rylott • Madison Springer

Grade 12 Honor Roll

Alexandra Burns • Sebastian Quigley-Dunning • Margaret Schultheis

Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients

Sophie Clark • Harper Congdon • Leonardo Dougherty • Jose Frausto

Kaitlyn Gulluscio • Susanne Kane

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

Kat Austin • Alfred Brigham • Noah Green •

Miguel Hermosura • Mackenzie Speece

Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients

Robert Beckwith • Johanna Kaasik • Jaxson Rylott

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Betzaida Campos * Nathan Cronin * Dariana Duran Alvarado

Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham • Mary Kate Labrozzi

Elena Schack • Madison Sobejana

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

Grace Catherine-Gray • Lauren Gibbs • Daniel Hernandez Rivera

Victoria Hernandez • Lexi Jernick • Miranda Marcello

Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipients

Sadie Green-Clark • Rosemund Hanley • Juliana Medina • Jackson Rohrer

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

Cayman Morehead • Ari Waife

Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients

Lydia Brigham • Natalie Mamasishvili

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

Alexis Bartilucci • Makayla Cronin • Nathaniel Overstreet

Lily Potter • Ryan Sanwald • Liam Sobejana

Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients

Ella Fundora • Regina Kolmogorovoa-Weisenberg

Michelle Martinez • Eliza McCarthy

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

Fredric Gurney • Jayla Jones • Emily Lupo • Elizabeth Weslek

