Shelter Island Town committee wants to study code changes on docks

Daybreak over Dering Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Waterways Management Advisory Council (WMAC) wants to stop some future dock construction that requires any variances, until members can review the town code, according to Chairman John Needham.

It was the subject of Tuesday’s Town Board work session following the WMAC’s July 10 meeting at which the subject was front and center.

Mr. Needham said the consensus that came out of his meeting last week was to take no action on applications needing any variances, in line with a proposal from member Bill Geraghty, who had presented what Mr. Needham called a preamble to stopping construction through a moratorium.

The final decision was to continue to review applications not requiring variances and act for or against them in line with the existing code.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla told her Town Board colleagues Tuesday the prime issue was to ensure the safety of new docks. Mr. Needham expanded on that, saying there are issues other than property owners’ rights, explaining they must be balanced with the public’s right to use the waterways without obstructions.

He said to make some docks navigable in shallow water areas would need a variance allowing for a longer dock.

He confirmed that a woman at the WMAC’s meeting last week showed the members proof that a relatively new bulkhead on her property had been damaged as a result of a dock a neighbor was allowed to have constructed.

Over the course of the next 15 years, Mr. Needham said, under the present code, there could be as many as 400 new docks constructed around the Island if the WMAC didn’t pause those needing variances.

There are increased demands on the Island’s natural resources and the existing code fails to consider Shelter Island’s natural shoreline, Ms. Ianfolla said.

It will take time for a review of the code by WMAC members to suggest changes on which the Town Board could act, the councilwoman said. She suggested the Board should hire an independent marine engineer to review suggested changes before it acts.

“We want to get it right,” Councilman Jim Colligan said, endorsing the idea of involving an independent consultant once the WMAC completes its review.

Signs of the time

Town Engineer Joe Finora outlined a plan for signage for Fresh Pond, explaining the value of the project to clean up the pond. The Peconic Estuary Partnership Committee, which deals with signage, would install two signs, one at Fresh Pond Road and the other at Turkem’s Rest at the Fresh Pond interface. Despite concern about several signs in the Fresh Pond Road area, Mr. Finora said he can identify a space for the new sign in that area and thinks some existing signage there can be changed.

New town purchase explored

During the Town Board members’ reports, Supervisor Gerry Siller said he is seeking public input with a visit to a property in the Center adjacent to Fiske Field that could be purchased by the town. He wants those interested to visit the site on a date to be set to discuss ways in which the town might use the property.

He also noted that the most recent check for the Community Housing Fund that is funded from a real estate transfer tax has netted $47,000 for housing initiatives.

Ms. Larsen gave an update on the Comprehensive Plan, noting consultants are expected to produce a draft of a revised plan by the end of this month. Ms. Larsen added that sessions for more public input and review of the draft would be ongoing and continue to give opportunities for changes.

By November, the Comp Plan would be moving ahead with a SEQRA environmental review of the document and it could be adopted by the end of the year.

She also noted that Center residents interested in having the water tested at their properties have until Friday to sign up for the testing that will be done at no cost to them.

She said about 130 residents have already indicated they want to participate in the free testing. Those interested should go to the town’s website for information.