What is that? Aug. 12, 2023

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon immediately recognized last week’s photo as the work of art at the entrance of Ernst Neizvestny’s Sculpture Park on Peppermill Lane (see below).

(Credit: Victoria Kind-Carr)

Tom Speeches was right behind Roger, followed by Marie Kypson. And Rich Surozenski nailed it on our Facebook page.

Mr. Neizvestny, a world-renowned sculptor and Shelter Island homeowner, died Aug. 9, 2016. He was 91.

He created the sculpture park on the Island of about two dozen works, which for years has delighted those who have come across it.

Intricate sculptures ranging in size — some nearly 20 feet high — shape the landscape of the park. The artist, born in Sverdlovsk Russia, joined the Red Army as a volunteer and was awarded the Order of the Red Star at the close of World War II. He went on to study at the Academy for Fine Arts in Riga, Latvia, and the Surikov Institute of Art in Moscow.

In 1977, Mr. Neizvestny moved to New York City, but soon wanted to find a space to live and work away from his Soho studio.

“Once he stepped off the ferry on Shelter Island, he said, ‘This is going to be my home,’” his wife Anna Graham remembered.