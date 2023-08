(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

At the second annual Illumination Night, a night when Heights residents decorate with lanterns and then stroll the lanes to enjoy and admire them, these fellows above, took part.

Big brother Quentin and little brother Baer Tujillio were visiting their great-uncle Alastair Findlay Shirras and great-aunt Catharine Calvert.

These busy boys not only put up most of the lanterns themselves, but they took them all down the next day ahead of an afternoon shower.