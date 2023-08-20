Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Aug. 20, 2023

Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on June 26, 2023 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.



Jonathan J. Alves Cortes, helmet law, fined $100 plus 0 surcharge; unlicensed class driver, $200 plus $93; covering registration, inspection, insurance violations.

Bernardo Bueno, undersized scup; $75 plus $75.

Corbin M. Coles, pedestrian violation, reduced from speeding 51 mph in a 35-mph zone; $75 plus 0.

Camille A. Limongelli Acosta, was charged with a pedestrian violation, reduced from use of portable electronic devices; $75 plus 0.

Heidy J. Melgar Barrientos, aggravated unlicensed operation; $200 plus $93.

John Restrepo, aggravated driving while intoxicated, covering 1st offense DWI, registration violation, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages from open containers in a vehicle; fined $1,000 plus $400.

Tomasz M. Wojciechowski, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 55 mph in a 35-mph zone; $100 plus $63.

Deemed a scofflaw for faling to appear on traffic charges was Andres C. Cardenas.

Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar, eight at the request of the court and three at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.