Shelter Island Letter to the Editor: Aug. 21, 2023
To the Editor:
The Aug. 10 edition of the Reporter featured a Paw Print cartoon with an image of the back of a man’s head with the caption, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave …”
The image was strikingly similar to that of President Trump.
If that was the intent, then this was done in poor taste and smacks of a political viewpoint.
I thought that Paw Print was a non-political cartoon.
Mr. Waldner should keep his political views to himself, but it’s very clear where he stands politically.
GREG SENKEN, Shelter Island