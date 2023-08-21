Shelter Island Letter to the Editor: Aug. 21, 2023

(Reporter file photo)

Viewpoints

To the Editor:

The Aug. 10 edition of the Reporter featured a Paw Print cartoon with an image of the back of a man’s head with the caption, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave …”

The image was strikingly similar to that of President Trump.

If that was the intent, then this was done in poor taste and smacks of a political viewpoint.

I thought that Paw Print was a non-political cartoon.

Mr. Waldner should keep his political views to himself, but it’s very clear where he stands politically.

GREG SENKEN, Shelter Island